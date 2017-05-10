A BBC investigation has spoken to an organ trafficker who said his gang arranges 20-30 illegal kidney transplants every week.

The kidneys are mostly sold by African migrants and refugees who are trying to raise money to get from Egypt to Europe.

But the senior gang member told BBC Panorama that almost half of the donors don’t get paid after the operation.

Hiba was left with one kidney and no money after she was cheated by criminals following her operation.

The Egyptian government says it has won international praise for the way it is combatting the crime.

