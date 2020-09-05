Beirut blast: Victims remembered in one month anniversary vigil
One month since a port explosion devastated Lebanon's capital city of Beirut, people have gathered to remember the victims.
Almost 200 people were killed and thousands more were injured when 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate detonated.
Some lit candles in silence - others took the opportunity to voice their anger towards the government's response in the aftermath of the blast.
