War-torn Yemen's Covid-19 struggle
The conflict in Yemen between the Houthi group based in the north and an internationally recognised government in the south shows no signs of ceasing, despite the coronavirus crisis.
Nearly six months since coronavirus spread in Yemen, the BBC is the first international broadcaster to reach the country to see how people are dealing with the pandemic.
Nawal Al-Maghafi' reports from the capital Sanaa, in the north.
- Published
- 13 minutes ago
- Section
- BBC News
- Subsection
- Middle East