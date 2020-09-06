BBC News

War-torn Yemen's Covid-19 struggle

The conflict in Yemen between the Houthi group based in the north and an internationally recognised government in the south shows no signs of ceasing, despite the coronavirus crisis.

Nearly six months since coronavirus spread in Yemen, the BBC is the first international broadcaster to reach the country to see how people are dealing with the pandemic.

Nawal Al-Maghafi' reports from the capital Sanaa, in the north.

