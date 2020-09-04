BBC News

Beirut explosion: 'Everyone praying for miracle' in survivor search

Rescuers in Beirut are continuing to search through the rubble of a building amid reports a person could be alive, one month after a massive blast devastated the Lebanese capital.

Specialist sensor equipment was sent to the Mar Mikhael area after reports that a heartbeat was detected.

But the BBC's Carine Torbey says that rescue teams are asking people to manage their expectations.

