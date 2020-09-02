It’s now possible to make direct phone calls and book flights between Israel and the United Arab Emirates for the first time, after the two countries agreed to normalise relations last month.

The UAE is the first Arab state in 26 years to make peace with Israel - following Egypt and Jordan.

As officials discuss opening up embassies, travel and trade, some young people from both countries have begun meeting online to find out more about each other.

The initiative began with the Tel Aviv-based non-governmental organisation ISRAEL-is, which linked up with members and former members of the Emirates Youth Council.

Video produced by Yolande Knell and Jimmy Michael