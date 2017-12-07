Kushner: 'A new script for the Middle East'
President Trump's senior adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner has spoken of a "historic breakthrough" after the first commercial flight from Israel to the UAE.
The flight is a major step in normalising relations after the announcement of a peace deal.
The UAE has become only the third Arab country in the Middle East to recognise Israel since its founding in 1948.
The agreement to normalise relations - brokered by the US - was made public in a surprise announcement on 13 August.
Mr Kushner led secret talks which resulted in the agreement.
- Published
- 9 minutes ago
- Section
- BBC News