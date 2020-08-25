Mrs Beaini has been a resident of one of Beirut's most historic neighbourhoods for more than 60 years, but she can't afford the structural repairs needed to make her home safe again.

Since Lebanon's civil war, she's watched the area around her become gentrified, and her community pushed out.

With no state support, she fears the blast that destroyed much of Beirut will end up being used as an excuse to finally get rid of long-term residents like her.

Video filmed and produced by Charlotte Pamment.