The story of Beirut's Platoon Five
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Beirut explosion: The story of Platoon Five

Nine firefighters and paramedic Sahar Fares were the first on the scene when a large fire was reported at Beirut's Warehouse 12, on the city's northern Mediterranean coast.

The team was unaware that almost 3,000 tonnes of ammonium nitrate was inside the building.

They stood no chance.

Reporter: Nafiseh Kohnavard Video Journalist: Mohamed Madi

  • 17 Aug 2020
Go to next video: Beirut: Anatomy of a lethal explosion