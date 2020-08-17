The story of Beirut's Platoon Five

Media player
Beirut explosion: The story of Platoon Five
Nine firefighters and paramedic Sahar Fares were the first on the scene when a large fire was reported at Beirut's Warehouse 12, on the city's northern Mediterranean coast.
The team was unaware that almost 3,000 tonnes of ammonium nitrate was inside the building.
They stood no chance.
Reporter: Nafiseh Kohnavard Video Journalist: Mohamed Madi
17 Aug 2020
