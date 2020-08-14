Israel and UAE deal 'a dramatic breakthrough'
Israel and the United Arab Emirates have reached a deal, brokered by President Trump, to normalise relations.

Until now, Israel has had no diplomatic relations with Gulf Arab countries.

Speaking to CBS This Morning, senior Trump adviser Jared Kushner called it a "massive change for the Middle East".

