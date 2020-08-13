The trauma suffered by Beirut's children
Beirut explosion: What happened to the children?

On 4 August an explosion in Lebanon's capital of Beirut killed at least 200 people and thousands were injured, including some children. But how is the country rehabilitating the children traumatised by the explosion?

  • 13 Aug 2020