Children 'haunted' by Beirut blast
Video

Beirut explosion: Children dealing with the trauma of the explosion

Thousands of injured, displaced and traumatised children are dealing with the aftermath of Beirut's port explosion.

On 4 August at least 200 people were killed and injured thousands when 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate stored unsafely in a port warehouse detonated.

  • 13 Aug 2020
