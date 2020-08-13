Children 'haunted' by Beirut blast

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Beirut explosion: Children dealing with the trauma of the explosion
Thousands of injured, displaced and traumatised children are dealing with the aftermath of Beirut's port explosion.
On 4 August at least 200 people were killed and injured thousands when 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate stored unsafely in a port warehouse detonated.
-
13 Aug 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-middle-east-53763542/beirut-explosion-children-dealing-with-the-trauma-of-the-explosionRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window