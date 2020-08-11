Beirut marks one week since explosion
Beirut explosion: Silence to mark one week since blast

Crowds in Beirut have held a minute of silence, exactly one week after a huge blast in the port area of the city killed more than 200 people.

The commemoration took place at 18:09 (15:09 GMT), the exact time when 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate detonated, destroying buildings and leaving thousands injured.

