Beirut marks one week since explosion

Beirut explosion: Silence to mark one week since blast
Crowds in Beirut have held a minute of silence, exactly one week after a huge blast in the port area of the city killed more than 200 people.
The commemoration took place at 18:09 (15:09 GMT), the exact time when 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate detonated, destroying buildings and leaving thousands injured.
11 Aug 2020
