'Who could replace her?'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'Who could replace her?'

Sahar Fares, a firefighter medic, was called to the scene of a fire in Beirut. She died in the massive explosion that followed.

The BBC spoke to her fiancé Gilbert Karaan, who is now calling for answers.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 12 Aug 2020