Beirut explosion: 'Who could replace her?'
Sahar Fares, a firefighter medic, was called to the scene of a fire in Beirut. She died in the massive explosion that followed.
The BBC's Quentin Sommerville spoke to her fiancé Gilbert Karaan, who is now calling for answers.
11 Aug 2020
