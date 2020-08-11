Beirut explosion: 'Who could replace her?'
Sahar Fares, a firefighter medic, was called to the scene of a fire in Beirut. She died in the massive explosion that followed.

The BBC's Quentin Sommerville spoke to her fiancé Gilbert Karaan, who is now calling for answers.

  • 11 Aug 2020
