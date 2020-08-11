Fixing the scars of Beirut's explosion
One woman whose face was torn apart by the Beirut explosion, says free plastic surgery will help her forget the day.

Romy Zahour Lauret, 30, was driving near the port with her husband when the blast hit.

Dr Joe Baroud, a plastic surgeon in Beirut, has been offering free surgery to victims like Romy.

