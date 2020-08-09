Media player
Beirut explosion: Barber shop staff haunted by moment blast hit
Staff at a barber shop that was rocked by the Beirut explosion have said they are haunted by flashbacks.
Security cameras captured the terrifying moment Tuesday's blast tore through the store, sending glass flying and leaving workers with cuts and bruises.
The explosion has left more than 150 dead and led to mass protests on the streets of Beirut, as people show their anger at the Lebanese government.
Video by Rachael Thorn
09 Aug 2020
