The moment the Beirut blast hit a barber shop
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Beirut explosion: Barber shop staff haunted by moment blast hit

Staff at a barber shop that was rocked by the Beirut explosion have said they are haunted by flashbacks.

Security cameras captured the terrifying moment Tuesday's blast tore through the store, sending glass flying and leaving workers with cuts and bruises.

The explosion has left more than 150 dead and led to mass protests on the streets of Beirut, as people show their anger at the Lebanese government.

Video by Rachael Thorn

  • 09 Aug 2020
Go to next video: Tear gas and police clashes amid Beirut protest