Tear gas and police clashes amid Beirut protest

Police and protesters have clashed in angry scenes in Beirut after thousands of people took to the streets.

While most of the demonstration was peaceful, some protesters set fires and police fired tear gas.

It comes four days after the huge explosion that killed at least 158 people in the port area, which has reignited anger at Lebanon's political leaders, who many see as inept and corrupt.

