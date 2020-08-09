Beirut DJ finds 'relief' in music after explosion

Media player
Beirut explosion: DJ finds 'sense of relief' in music
People in Beirut are clearing up the rubble, and trying to piece back their lives, after a deadly explosion rocked the city.
More than 150 people have died following the explosion on Tuesday at the port. It was caused by a huge stock of ammonium nitrate that had been seized from a ship but never moved and unsafely stored.
Local resident, 28-year old DJ and music producer 'june as' was at home when the explosion happened and tore through his apartment.
He spoke to the BBC's Claudia Redmond about finding solace in his music.
