Beirut explosion: Captain explains why Rhosus was in Beirut
Lebanon's government has blamed the huge blast that devastated parts of Beirut on the detonation of 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate stored at the city's port.

The government has not named the source of the ammonium nitrate, but the same amount of the chemical arrived in Beirut in November 2013 on a Moldovan-flagged cargo ship, the MV Rhosus.

Moscow correspondent, Sarah Rainsford, spoke to the ship's captain Boris Prokoshev.

  • 07 Aug 2020
