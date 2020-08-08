'They told me he was alive - it wasn’t him'

Media player
Beirut explosion: Families search for missing loved ones
Families in Beirut are still desperately seeking news of missing loved ones.
It’s been three days since a huge explosion killed more than 150 people and left thousands injured.
For one family, inaccurate reports on social media and news sites gave them false hope that their relative was still alive.
08 Aug 2020
