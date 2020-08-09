The altar that survived Beirut's explosion
Video

Footage from a church mid-explosion brings hope to Beirutis

St Dimitrios Greek Orthodox Church in Achrafieh is less than a kilometre away from where the Beirut explosion took place.

Father Youil Nassif rushed to the church to check for damage, finding the nave completely ruined. But the sacred altar space, protected by the 'iconostasis' (wall of icons), was almost unscathed - including an oil lamp that had remained lit throughout the blast.

Producer: Sophia Smith Galer

  • 09 Aug 2020
