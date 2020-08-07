'I have faith in him'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Beirut explosion: 'I still have faith that my Dad is going to be ok'
Tatiana Hasrouty's father worked at the port in Beirut. He's been missing since Wednesday's explosion but she and her family believe he could still be alive under the rubble.
Tatiana says they have had no communication from the authorities about what is happening with the search.
At least 150 people were killed in the blast and thousands more injured and made homeless.
Produced by Lu Yang
-
07 Aug 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-middle-east-53694028/beirut-explosion-i-still-have-faith-that-my-dad-is-going-to-be-okRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window