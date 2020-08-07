'I have faith in him'
Beirut explosion: 'I still have faith that my Dad is going to be ok'

Tatiana Hasrouty's father worked at the port in Beirut. He's been missing since Wednesday's explosion but she and her family believe he could still be alive under the rubble.

Tatiana says they have had no communication from the authorities about what is happening with the search.

At least 150 people were killed in the blast and thousands more injured and made homeless.

  • 07 Aug 2020
