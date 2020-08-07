On the ground at Beirut blast site

Media player
Beirut explosion: On the ground at blast site
At least 137 people are now known to have died in the Beirut explosion that also left thousands injured.
The port area that took the brunt of Wednesday's blast has been completely devastated. BBC Arabic's Candice Hatem filmed these exclusive images.
