Pianist's homage to the Beirut blast victims

Beirut explosion: Pianist's homage to the victims
A Beirut resident has been paying her own tribute to the warehouse explosion that killed at least 137 people and injured thousands of others.
Pianist May Melki says her rendition of Auld Lang Syne is a homage, not a farewell.
06 Aug 2020
