'The city has a special place in our hearts'
Video

Beirut explosion: Exploring the damage after the blast

Beirut is now in a two week state of emergency after an explosion ripped through the city killing at least 137 people and injuring thousands.

Tens of thousands have been left homeless after their properties were destroyed.

One resident, Maya Ammar, took a camera around her neighbourhood after the blast, to show how many people are working together to try to help.

  • 06 Aug 2020
