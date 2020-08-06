'The city has a special place in our hearts'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Beirut explosion: Exploring the damage after the blast
Beirut is now in a two week state of emergency after an explosion ripped through the city killing at least 137 people and injuring thousands.
Tens of thousands have been left homeless after their properties were destroyed.
One resident, Maya Ammar, took a camera around her neighbourhood after the blast, to show how many people are working together to try to help.
-
06 Aug 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-middle-east-53675653/beirut-explosion-exploring-the-damage-after-the-blastRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window