Beirut residents clean up after explosion
Beirut explosion: Residents help clear rubble from streets

People in Beirut have been clearing up rubbleand glass from the streets, following Tuesday's devastating explosion that killed at least 135 people and injured another 4,000,

Lebanon's President Michel Aoun has said the blast was caused by 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate being stored in unsafe conditions.

Many residents have been demanding answers from the government over a disaster they say was caused by negligence.

  • 06 Aug 2020
