The mother in labour during Beirut blast

Beirut blast: The mother in labour during explosion
Emmanuelle was getting ready to give birth at St George's hospital in Beirut when an explosion rocked Lebanon's capital.
Her husband Edmond captured the terrifying ordeal on camera. He spoke to BBC World News about what happened.
Their son, George, arrived shortly after. Mum and baby are both doing well.
05 Aug 2020
