The unrest in Lebanon explained

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Beirut: Why has there been unrest in Lebanon?
With Covid-19 infections on the rise, hospitals were already struggling to cope.
Now, they are faced with treating thousands of injured people from Tuesday's explosion which shook Beirut.
The country is also going through the worst economic crisis since the civil war, and tensions were already high with street demonstrations against the government.
The BBC's Diplomatic Correspondent Caroline Hawley explains why Lebanon has had decades of unrest.
Video by: Ameer Ahmed, Olivia Lace-Evans and Terry Saunders
-
06 Aug 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-middle-east-53669019/beirut-why-has-there-been-unrest-in-lebanonRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window