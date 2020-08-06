The unrest in Lebanon explained

Video

With Covid-19 infections on the rise, hospitals were already struggling to cope.

Now, they are faced with treating thousands of injured people from Tuesday's explosion which shook Beirut.

The country is also going through the worst economic crisis since the civil war, and tensions were already high with street demonstrations against the government.

The BBC's Diplomatic Correspondent Caroline Hawley explains why Lebanon has had decades of unrest.

Video by: Ameer Ahmed, Olivia Lace-Evans and Terry Saunders