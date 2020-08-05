Aerial footage shows aftermath of Beirut blast

Media player
Beirut explosion: Aerial footage shows site of blast
Footage captured by drone shows the scale of the destruction after the explosion in Beirut on Tuesday.
A large area of the port has been flattened and many buildings in the city have been damaged.
The blast was felt up to 240 km (150 miles) away.
05 Aug 2020
