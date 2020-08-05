Aerial footage shows aftermath of Beirut blast
Beirut explosion: Aerial footage shows site of blast

Footage captured by drone shows the scale of the destruction after the explosion in Beirut on Tuesday.

A large area of the port has been flattened and many buildings in the city have been damaged.

The blast was felt up to 240 km (150 miles) away.

