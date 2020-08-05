'The difference between life and death'
Video

The BBC's Rami Ruhayem reports from Gemmayze in Beirut, the closest residential area to the port. This is a hub of commercial property, bars, restaurants and NGO offices.

He says where people were standing when the explosion happened will have meant the difference between life and death.

