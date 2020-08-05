Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Beirut explosion: Moment blast hit BBC bureau
BBC Arabic reporter Maryem Taoumi was interviewing Faisal Al-Aseel, project manager at the Moroccan Agency for Sustainable Energy when the explosion took place.
This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.
-
05 Aug 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-middle-east-53662491/beirut-explosion-moment-blast-hit-bbc-bureauRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window