Moment blast hit BBC bureau during interview
Video

BBC Arabic reporter Maryem Taoumi was interviewing Faisal Al-Aseel, project manager at the Moroccan Agency for Sustainable Energy when the explosion took place.

  • 05 Aug 2020
