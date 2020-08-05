Moment blast hit BBC bureau during interview

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Beirut explosion: Moment blast hit BBC bureau
BBC Arabic reporter Maryem Taoumi was interviewing Faisal Al-Aseel, project manager at the Moroccan Agency for Sustainable Energy when the explosion took place.
-
05 Aug 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-middle-east-53662490/beirut-explosion-moment-blast-hit-bbc-bureauRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window