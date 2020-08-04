Beirut blast leaves extensive damage
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Beirut blast leaves extensive damage ahead of Hariri verdict

A large blast has devastated a large part of the Lebanese city of Beirut, two days ahead of the verdict in a trial over the killing of ex-PM Rafik Hariri in 2005.

Footage shows plumes of smoke and people injured from the explosion, with unconfirmed reports of a second blast at the Hariri residence in the city.

  • 04 Aug 2020