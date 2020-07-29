Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Scaled back Hajj pilgrimage begins
The annual Hajj pilgrimage performed by Muslims from around the world has begun in Saudi Arabia.
It has been scaled back because of coronavirus, with only 10,000 pilgrims expected.
International visitors have been banned from making the journey to Mecca, the only foreigners allowed to attend are those who reside in the kingdom.
29 Jul 2020
