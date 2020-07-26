Media player
Coronavirus: 'I killed my mother with my own hands'
Covid-19 is the latest enemy faced by families in Iraq, and it's overrunning its hospitals and cemeteries.
Grieving relatives have already sacrificed their personal safety to care for loved ones with Covid-19.
Now they are turning to an armed group fresh from the fight against IS to help them bury their dead.
26 Jul 2020
