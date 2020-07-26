Coronavirus: 'I killed my mother with my own hands'
Covid-19 is the latest enemy faced by families in Iraq, and it's overrunning its hospitals and cemeteries.

Grieving relatives have already sacrificed their personal safety to care for loved ones with Covid-19.

Now they are turning to an armed group fresh from the fight against IS to help them bury their dead.

