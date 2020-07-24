Media player
US fighter jet seen from passenger plane window
Iran's media has said that at least one US fighter jet came too close to an Iranian passenger plane in Syrian airspace, causing the pilot to change altitude, and several passengers to be injured.
The claim has been denied by the US, who later said the plane was at a safe distance.
Video posted by Iran's Irib state news agency shows one jet from the window of the plane, and a passenger with blood on his face.
24 Jul 2020
