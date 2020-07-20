Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Gaza's disturbing rise in suicides
The sudden death of youth activist, Suleiman al-Ajuri, in Gaza has brought the rise of suicide in the territory into the spotlight.
According to local human rights group, Palestinian Center for Conflict Resolution, 30 people had taken their lives by the middle of 2020, and a further 600 had attempted suicide. Tough living conditions and a lack of freedom of expression under Hamas rule are believed to be factors.
Produced by Yolande Knell and Rusdi Abu Alouf
For information and support on mental health and suicide, access the BBC Action Line.
-
20 Jul 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window