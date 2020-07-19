Forced to flee my country for rapping

Media player
The woman forced to flee her country for rapping.
In Iran women are banned from singing solo.
It’s because Shia Muslim clerics in the religiously conservative country believe that a woman’s singing voice can be erotic.
In the past two years at least a dozen women have been sentenced to prison for singing in public, or publishing their work on social media. Most of them have left to avoid finds, prison or lashes.
BBC World Service Women Affair’s reporter, Faranak Amidi, speaks to Justina, who faced prison for rapping and now lives in exile in Georgia.
Video Journalist: Olivia Le Poidevin, BBC Minute
19 Jul 2020
