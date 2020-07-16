Video

The British government needs to put pressure on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to go for a two-state solution in the Middle East creating a Palestinian state, Husam Zomlot, head of the Palestinian Mission to the UK has said.

He told Hardtalk's Stephen Sackur: "Netanyahu will not listen to just statements. He needs to know that there will be severe consequences and the state of Palestine needs to be recognised now."

Watch the full interview on Thursday 16 July 2020 on BBC World News or watch again on BBC iPlayer (UK only)