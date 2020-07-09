Fighting on Yemen's Covid front line

Media player
Coronavirus: The doctors on Yemen's front line
The UN has warned that its aid agencies don't have the resources they need to fight the looming threat of famine in Yemen as the country also struggles with a surge in suspected coronavirus deaths.
Five years of conflict have left the medical system devastated, and with very limited testing, the spread of Covid-19 is going unchecked. Nawal Al-Maghafi has been speaking to those on the front line of Yemen's pandemic crisis.
09 Jul 2020
