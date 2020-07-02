My sexuality is not a sickness

Video

It’s been 30 years since the World Health Organisation declassified homosexuality as a psychological disorder - being gay is not something that can be cured. But so-called ‘gay conversion therapy’ is still widely available around the world. It attempts to change sexual orientation through psychological, spiritual and sometimes physical means, and has been widely labelled as unethical and potentially harmful.

In Jordan, BBC News Arabic has met a doctor who’s offering the treatment. And the people who have suffered as a result of going through it.

If you are experiencing emotional stress, help and support is available: BBC Action Line .

Warning: You may find this story upsetting.