Five years of hunger, five years of war

Salwa al Odabei is the same age as Yemen's five-year civil war, and has brain damage caused by the malnutrition she has suffered since she was two months old.

Her parents are among the two million Yemenis who have been forced to flee their homes because of the conflict, and her father says the family can’t pay for any more medical treatment.

The country faces the world's worst humanitarian crisis, with the coronavirus pandemic compounding the effects of the war.

There are warnings that millions of children in Yemen could be pushed to the brink of starvation unless international aid is dramatically stepped up.

