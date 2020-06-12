Protesters clash with security forces in Beirut

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Lebanon protests: Demonstrators and security forces clash in Beirut
Protesters have clashed with security forces in the Lebanese capital, Beirut, amid growing anger over the collapsing currency.
Molotov cocktails and rocks were thrown at the security forces, who fired tear gas in return.
12 Jun 2020
