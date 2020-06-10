Locust collection scheme after crops destroyed

Video

Chickens in Pakistan's Punjab province are feasting on tonnes of locusts, which have been collected by locals affected by the infestation.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has endorsed the pilot project which pays people to bag the insects for chicken feed, as the country struggles to contain the most devastating swarms in 25 years.

Collectors are trained on the best methods to catch the locusts, which is at night when they cluster to trees, and earn 20 rupees (12 cents) per kilogram.

Although the initiative had to be paused in Punjab province because of funding issues, the government hopes to expand the project to other locations.