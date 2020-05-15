Yemen: Death by war or pandemic

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Yemen bracing for coronavirus outbreak
In Yemen, scores of Covid-19 cases have been recorded across the country. But the UN warns that the virus is spreading largely undetected in a country in the grip of a civil war.
The BBC gained access to hospitals in the rebel Houthi-controlled capital, Sanaa, where medics are bracing for an outbreak with very few resources.
15 May 2020
