Yemen: Death by war or pandemic
In Yemen, scores of Covid-19 cases have been recorded across the country. But the UN warns that the virus is spreading largely undetected in a country in the grip of a civil war.

The BBC gained access to hospitals in the rebel Houthi-controlled capital, Sanaa, where medics are bracing for an outbreak with very few resources.

  • 15 May 2020