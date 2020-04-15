Media player
Coronavirus: Iran mortuary worker cleanses bodies
In this mobile phone footage a mortuary worker in Iran shows body after body waiting to be cleansed. He says some of the corpses had been there for five or six days.
15 Apr 2020
