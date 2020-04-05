Media player
Coronavirus: 'Gaza has no resources to fight this virus'
In Gaza, people are bracing for a coronavirus outbreak as more than 10 cases of infection have been confirmed in the small enclave.
Everything is shut, including vital food aid centres, and people are being asked to stay at home.
05 Apr 2020
