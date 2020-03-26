A Tale of Two Kitties

Video

A letter from an unlikely source made its way to a rescue cat living happily on the outskirts of London. It carried an offer of friendship from the besieged Yemeni city of Taiz.

Taiz is a major battleground in Yemen’s civil war, which has just entered its sixth year.

The conflict has devastated the country and caused what the UN has called the world’s worst humanitarian crisis, with 80% of the population needing some form of aid.