‘The scariest thing is if it spreads in the camps’
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coronavirus: Fears of virus in Idlib refugee camps

There have been stark warnings from doctors, aid workers and the United Nations that camps for the displaced in North Western Syria could be devastated by an outbreak of coronavirus.

Almost one million people have fled their homes in the area since December when the Syrian regime launched an offensive to retake Idlib - the last opposition held province.

Health officials there fear as many as 100,000 might die unless medical supplies arrive urgently. So far there are no confirmed cases.

  • 27 Mar 2020
Go to next video: 'People don't understand it's spreading so quickly'