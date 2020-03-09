'Take the war away and we will be fine'

Video

Dr Mekkia Mahdi works at the health clinic in Aslam, an impoverished town in the north west of Yemen.

It is only 60km (37m) from the border with Saudi Arabia, but is on the front line of Yemen’s health emergency.

The BBC has spend time with her on the morning rounds, as she checks on the progress of her vulnerable patients.

Produced by Lyse Doucet and Tony Brown

Shoot and edit by Dave Bull

